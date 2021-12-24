Fatal multi-vehicle pileup shuts down several lanes of 5 Freeway through Elysian Park area

A deadly multi-vehicle pileup has left several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway closed in the Elysian Park area Friday morning.

At least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, were involved in the collisions near Stadium Way that were first reported around 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Firefighters at the scene needed to perform extrications for trapped patients, according to the alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle pinned underneath one of the big rigs.

One unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

Three patients were taken by ambulance in unknown conditions. Everyone else involved in the incident declined transport, the Fire Department stated.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of three lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway just north of the 110 Freeway, The California Highway Patrol tweeted just after 8:30 a.m.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-5 NORTH OF THE SR-110, THE #1 THROUGH #3 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 2 HRS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) December 24, 2021

The closure was expected to last for at least two hours.

No information has been released on the initial cause of the crash, although rain has been falling on the area since Thursday.