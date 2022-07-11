LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — An accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road Monday morning left one dead and has closed down several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

As of 4 a.m., the all southbound lanes and the fast lane of northbound I-5 are closed due to lumber spilled in the road, according to CHP. Traffic is being detoured at Twisselman Road. Avoid the area if possible.

The accident happen around 3:29 a.m., according to CHP. Caltrans reported a multiple big rig collision resulting in an overturned big rig and one person dead.

This story will be updated.