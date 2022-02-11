BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect nighttime delays on Stockdale Highway, Rosedale Highway and Commerce Drive next week.

Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 between McDonald Way and North Stine Road between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

A detour will be set up using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue

The closure is needed for falsework installation.

Additionally, one lane in both directions each will be closed on Rosedale Highway between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane from Feb. 13 through Feb. 18.

The lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night. One lane will remain open while the work is underway.

The closure is needed for curb and gutter removal.

Commerce Drive will also be closed in both directions on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the removal of falsework.