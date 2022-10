BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers experienced traffic delays Monday morning after both on- and off-ramps to Laval Road closed due to construction.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 the off ramp to east Laval Road and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon.

CHP reports to get back on onto the southbound I-5 take Wheeler Ridge northbound to David Road, and make a left at the intersection.