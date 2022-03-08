Update: Lanes of Highway 58 are now open, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All eastbound lanes of Highway 58 are currently closed at Towerline Road, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Around 3:50 a.m. CHP was dispatched to the scene to assist with traffic control for an overturned semi on Highway 58 just west of Broom Road, according to CHP.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked and Caltrans was requested for a long-term closure, according to CHP.

Eastbound traffic from Bakersfield is being detoured to Highway 223, according to Caltrans.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.