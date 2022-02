BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eastbound Highway 178 lanes are now open about 6 miles into the canyon after bales of hay fell from a semi-truck into the roadway, officers said.

The traffic hazard was reported at 11:35 a.m. and the semi-truck was leaning, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 12:07 p.m., officers reported eastbound lanes were open.