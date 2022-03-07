Update: All lanes have been reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page.

Around 3:49 a.m. a vehicle went down the side of an embankment on Highway 178 near Elizabeth Norris Road, according to CHP. The coroner is at the scene.

Westbound lanes are blocked but traffic can pass in the eastbound lanes, according to CHP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.