BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP said it was pacing traffic due to dense fog reported at the Grapevine Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Portions of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine have dense fog lowering visibility for motorists. CHP was pacing traffic between Fort Tejon and Grapevine Road for the fog. Motorists are urged to drive with caution through the area.

At around 12:25, CHP said visibility was improving north of Fort Tejon.