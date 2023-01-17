UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): CHP in Bakersfield said officers are no longer escorting traffic through the Grapevine along Interstate 5.

CHP reported moderate snowfall between Gorman and Lebec and started escorting traffic at around 7 a.m.

Officers escorted traffic for about 90 minutes. CHP urges driver to slow down and stay alert on the roads.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said CHP is escorting traffic through the Grapevine Tuesday morning as snow sticks onto the road.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says there is “moderate snow sticking” between Gorman and Lebec.

Drivers are asked to remain patient and expect delays in the area.