BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car to car shooting that happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

CHP said it happened in somewhere between Oswell Street and Fairfax Road. No one was hurt.

Westbound lanes of Highway 178 are closed for the investigation.

At this point, CHP said there are no arrests or suspect information.

This is the third shooting since Tuesday.

This is story is developing and will be updated with more information as it is released.