CHP close down Frazier Mountain Park Road off-ramps

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident website, approximately ten vehicles were stopped in the northbound rest area, near Interstate 5. Many vehicles were pulled over to play with the snow.

CHP says this was causing traffic to back up more than usual, leading officers to close both Frazier Mountain Park Road off-ramps.

Officers have experienced a large problem with snow-play by visitors this weekend. They warn drivers that stopping on the freeway for any reason other than an emergency, will result in drivers getting ticketed. Parking on the freeway is dangerous, illegal and will be strictly enforced.