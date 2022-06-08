BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol reported a car on fire after a crash on Grapevine Road near the I-5 offramp. There is a possibility of a hard closure on the southbound offramp according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident report page.

Avoid the area if possible.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, appears to be out of the vehicle, according to CHP.

The vehicle appears to be fully engulfed in flames, CHP said.

This is an ongoing story, we are waiting for more updates.