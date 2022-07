BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck cabin caught fire on I-5 near Wheeler Ridge Road Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

CHP reported the slow lane is closed as of 8:44 a.m.

The fire broke out at 7:19 a.m. moving to the grass around the semi and brush power poles in the area, according to CHP. CHP said the trailer is not on fire.

