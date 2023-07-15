BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Transportation (Caltrans), in cooperation with Griffith Company, has announced an emergency closure of State Route 155 due to ongoing construction operations.

According to a release, SR 155 will be fully closed between Glennville and Wofford Heights in Kern County, just west of Rancheria Road at postmiles 52.18 and 52.2 starting Monday, July 17, at 8 a.m.

Caltrans said construction operations will consist of excavating a 45-foot (PM 52.18) and a 70-foot (PM 52.2) stretch of roadway, the width measuring approximately 12 feet from the edge of the roadway, in order to rebuild both the embankment and the roadway itself. The operation will be unable to allow traffic to safely pass.

The operation is expected to last approximately one week, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience during this project and reminds everyone to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”