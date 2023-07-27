WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority in cooperation with design-build contractor California Rail Builders has announced a permanent road closure in Wasco.

According to a release, the Authority and CRB will be permanently closing Sixth Street between G and H streets starting Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Authority and CRB said this work is part of Construction Package 4, which is the construction of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County. Access will be maintained for local traffic, business and property owners, they said.

The release said traffic laws will be fully enforced and commuters are expected to be aware of the surrounding activities, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel. The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

For more information, visit the California High-Speed Rail website or the Caltrans Quickmap.