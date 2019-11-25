California City Boulevard is closed due to high winds and blowing dust

The California City Fire Department is alerting drivers that California City Boulevard is closed between Highway 14 and Baron Boulevard.

The closure comes due to low visibility caused by high winds and blowing dust.

They are asking drivers to use the alternate routes to and from the city.

Those routes are:

  • Highway 14 to Phillips Rd. to Neuralia Road
  • Highway 58 to South California City Boulevard

“Drive defensively and expect the unexpected; watch your speed, have head lights on and if you don’t need to travel please stay home,” said the California City Fire Department.

