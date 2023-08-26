BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for eastbound and westbound Westside Parkway between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The lane closures will begin on Sunday, Aug. 27 and are scheduled to end on Thursday, Aug. 31, the city said. Lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the installation of permanent striping.

The city also said one or more lanes will remain open at all times, and the work will occur on one direction per night.

The construction zone will be monitored by California Highway Patrol.

The city reminds everyone that the construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.