All northbound lanes closed on Hwy 99 at Hwy 166 due to multi-vehicle accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update (3 p.m.): Currently, only only one northbound lane of Highway 99 is open. California Highway Patrol officials said it will be a longterm closure.

All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed at Highway 166 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

A multi-vehicle accident has shut down all northbound lanes of Highway 99 at Highway 166 after multiple semi-trucks and vehicles crashed just before 3 a.m., according to CHP. It is unclear what exactly caused the accident at this time.

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 166 and over to Interstate 5. There is currently no estimated reopening time, according to Caltrans.

