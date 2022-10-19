Update: All lanes of Highway 99 are now open.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was pinned inside a vehicle after a crash between another car and a semi-truck, blocking all lanes of northbound Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. on Highway 99, just north of Norris Road. A man trapped inside one of the vehicles reported to he could not feel his legs, according to officials.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information is made available.