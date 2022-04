BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident in the fast lane of southbound Highway 99 near State Route 46 is backing up traffic as of 1:35 p.m. on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Crews are working to clear the road, according to CHP. Avoid the area if possible.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.