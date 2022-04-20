BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car accident near the Taco Bell on 24th Street and H Street caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

Avoid the area if possible.

According to PulsePoint, the accident happened around 7:15 a.m.

The public information officer with the Bakersfield Fire Department confirmed to KGET that it was a two-vehicle crash involving a PG&E truck and another vehicle. The other vehicle rolled over on its side.

BFD said all occupants got out and believes there were no injuries.

Photos show a blue vehicle overturned after crashing into a tree blocking the sidewalk and one of the lanes. Officials are on scene.

This story is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.