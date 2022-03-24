BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All westbound lanes have reopened after an accident on Highway 58 involving two semi trucks near Broome Road closed down at least one westbound lane earlier today.

One of the semis was carrying metal scaffolding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Over 100 pieces went into the roadway, according to CHP.

CHP also reported more than 20 gallons of diesel spilled into the roadway, but CHP said health hazmat does not have to respond.

Officials are diverting vehicles at State Route 202.

Avoid the area if possible.