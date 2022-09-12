Editor’s note: A previous version of this article had incorrect information based on information entered into the California Highway Patrol incident page. It has been updated to say that the Kern High School District had arrived on scene after the accident and was helping direct traffic.

Update: As of 3:39 p.m. all lanes are open, according to a tweet by Caltrans District 6.

Update: As of 2:50 p.m., one lane on westbound Highway 58 has been opened.

Traffic in eastbound lanes has also been reported to have been impacted.

The call came in as reports of the semi-truck swerving on the road, according to Robert Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez told 17 News that the KHSD police vehicle was not involved in the crash but arrived afterwards to help direct traffic.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident involving a semi-truck is blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near General Beale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

As of 1:45 p.m., all westbound lanes were blocked and traffic was at a complete stop, according to CHP. Avoid the area if possible.

The CHP incident page reported that the semi-truck was hauling dry cement and one of the vehicles involved overturned.

One of the parties involved was reported to have been bleeding from the head, according to CHP. Ambulances are responding, the incident report said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.