BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Streets are currently blocked off Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a car while crossing outside the crosswalk in Downtown Bakersfield.

The westbound lanes of E Street and F Street are blocked off. Avoid the area if possible.

Bakersfield Police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Truxtun Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Officers said they found a woman lying in the road suffering major injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead.

BPD officials said a Hall Ambulance facilities maintenance truck was involved. Officials said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials said the investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk. Speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.