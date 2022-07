BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 7:30 a.m., lanes appear to have reopened.

An accident between a box truck and a semi-truck slowedd traffic on southbound Highway 99 near Highway 58 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

CHP reported the slow lane is shut down due to the accident as of 7:08 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.

The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. CHP reported that on of the trucks was carrying nitrogen.