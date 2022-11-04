BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you’re a California resident, you’re definitely not alone.

Eight California cities ranked in the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in America, according to a study by QuoteWizard, with Bakersfield coming in at number one.

The study ranked 70 cities across the country, taking factors into consideration including speeding tickets, citations for running a red light or using a phone while driving, accidents and DUIs.

Overall, the cities on the worst driver list have only gotten worse since 2021.

Bakersfield not only ranked first for worst drivers over all, but also for DUIs. It ranked fourth in the U.S. for speeding, and eighth for both accidents and citations. This is a downturn from 2021 when Bakersfield was ranked at number four, according to QuoteWizard.

Making up the rest of the top five cities with the worst drivers were Sacramento, which took a five-spot drop since 2021, Baton Rouge, which was ranked eighth for best drivers in America in 2021, Los Angeles, which was also in the best drivers category last year, and San Francisco, where accidents and DUIs have gotten significantly worse since 2021, according to the study.

Top 10 cities with the worst drivers:

Bakersfield Sacramento Baton Rouge, La. Los Angeles San Francisco San Diego Fresno, Calif. Riverside, Calif. Richmond, Calif. Jacksonville, Fla.

Taking home the best driver award is Louisville, Ky., ranked 64th for speeding, 65th for accidents, 67th for DUIs and 71st for citations.

Top 10 cities with the best drivers:

Louisville, Ky. Hartford, Conn. Little Rock, Ark. Oklahoma City Tulsa, Ok. Dallas Pittsburgh, Penn. Detroit Houston Chicago

For this study, QuoteWizard said it analyzed insurance quotes from 70 cities and used a composite ranking system to rank the cities. Cities considered to house the worst drivers had the highest amount of incidents.

