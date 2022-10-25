BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The crash involved a total of 3 vehicles. Two vans and a semi-truck have overturned in the center divider of Highway 99.

CHP reported minor injuries in the collision.

The lanes have since been cleared.