BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed after a crash between two semi-trucks early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near the Grapevine inspection facility, south of the Outlets at Tejon. Officials say the crash involved two semi-trucks. No injuries were reported.

CHP says the closure is expected to last until 8 a.m. The second slow lane remains open.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.