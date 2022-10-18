An Augmented Reality experience for a wildlife crossing being constructed over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills was unveiled Tuesday.

The new wildlife crossing lens is available on Snapchat and will allow users to visualize what the project will look like when finished.

“Using the wildlife crossing AR lens, users are able to learn more about the crossing and the wildlife it will be protecting,” Snap Incorporated spokesperson Jason Crockett said during a morning news conference.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing broke ground back in April and will provide safe passage for wildlife over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway near the Liberty Canyon Road exit in Agoura Hills.

The 200-foot long and 165-foot wide crossing will connect the Santa Monica Mountains with the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills especially for mountain lions to be able to mate and find food.

The crossing will be landscaped with native vegetation and have sound walls and light deflectors to mitigate the sounds and light coming from the 101 Freeway below.

The #SaveLACougars campaign has raised over $98 million from over 5,000 donors from around the world, according to 101wildlifecrossing.org.

The crossing is expected to be completed in 2025.

Tuesday’s press conference was followed by an annual hike, which follows the journey that famous mountain lion P-22 likely took when he crossed two major freeways to get to Griffith Park.