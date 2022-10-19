Update: The Tesla was traveling southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a block wall causing the car to set ablaze, according to CHP.

The operator of the Tesla was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was the single occupant of the Tesla.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Laval Road will be closed during the investigation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after a Tesla’s battery caught fire Wednesday morning at the Tejon Outlets shopping center, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The car fire was reported at 7:55 a.m., just north of Laval Road, according to CHP. A red Tesla’s ion battery caught fire and firefighters are on the scene battling the flames, according to CHP.

A 17 News crew is on the way and will have updates throughout the morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. We will issue an update when more information is made available.