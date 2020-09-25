Two young brothers create their own business, selling hand-made wood décor

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- Meet the Been brothers. 14-year-old Zachary and 9-year-old Blake own their own business.

They have been handmaking wood décor for the past year and a half, right out of their garage. The boys found a passion of wood-working and decided to open up shop in June of last year. At times, starting from scratch on an idea.

The brothers say they see up to twenty orders a month and so far, have earned nearly two-thousand dollars. It’s not just for their fulfillment, the brothers also donate their products to a handful of organizations around town.

You can see all of their products on their Facebook page.

Remember this series is completely based on nominations, tell us about the people who inspire you by sending us an email at 17news@kget.com.