Together Inspired: Teacher creates videos to spread hope

BAKEERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Students have been out of school since March 18th. Now, nine days of teachers trying to figure out how to teach in what is uncharted waters. But, one teacher is doing what she can to make sure every child is feeling grateful for the little things.

Every Monday for Mrs. Tiner’s French class is ‘Mindful Monday’, 15 minutes of time for students to share what they are appreciative for.

But, since she and her students are stuck at home, Mindful Monday now is everyday.

Dianne asked her students, faculty, family, and even strangers what they miss the most from their normal life or what is the first thing they will do once life is quote back to normal.

Right now, teachers are doing what they can to make sure their students are learning, but also feel loved and inspired.

A small reminder to everyone that a little positivity is needed in this tough time.