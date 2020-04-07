Together Inspired: Local man starts a free grocery delivery service for vulnerable community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET TV-17 is teaming with Adventist Health Bakersfield to highlight the many inspiring stories in our community.

Lives are transformed every day by people in our community who care, taking action to better the lives of others.

In line with our series called “Together Inspired,” KGET is highlighting a local man who is serving the Golden Empire’s golden generation one order at a time.

Like, many of the unsung heroes fighting through this harrowing period, Ulysis Baal feels a duty serve those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“I want to be able to make a difference and potentially save lives,” said Baal.

Growing up, Baal has always had an affinity for the elderly.

“The older population has always had a big place in my heart,” said Baal. “My mom founded a care facility for the elderly.”

To fight the heartbreaking effects of COVID-19 in Bakersfield, Baal decided to start Relief Shoppers, a program that provides free grocery delivery services for seniors and immunocompromised individuals.

Similar to the popular paid service Instacart, Baal built a website where participants can sign up and place their orders.

“We tried to make the process as simple as possible,” said Baal.

To help ensure minimal exposure to COVID-19, Baal also instilled a sanitary delivery protocol approved by multiple doctors and health professionals.

Tyler Carcamo, a volunteer and medical student at the UC Davis, says these guidelines are very thorough.

“I reviewed them, and everything that he’s instructing the volunteers to do is up to date with the CDC protocol,” said Carcamo.

The pair, along with six other volunteers, hope these trips keep seniors safe from the uncertainty of these times.

“You can tell people are passionate about this service and interested in helping out,” said Baal.

If you or a loved one is interested in using this service or volunteering, you can visit https://reliefshoppers.com. Baal can also be contacted at support@reliefshoppers.com or (661) 279-0005.

This series, Together Inspired, is completely based on nominations, tell us about the people who inspire you by sending us an email us at 17news@kget.com.