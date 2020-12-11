TOGETHER INSPIRED: Local man holds red carpet event to celebrate his wife of 41 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After four decades and three kids, it’s easy to become complacent in any relationship, but not Douglas and Brenda Howard. If you ask Douglas, their relationship was love at first sight.

I saw her, and I said that’s the girl I’m going to marry one day,” said Howard.

Spoiler alert he did, and 41 years later, the pair remain committed to each other. Each anniversary the army veteran attempts a grand gesture to make sure she never regrets saying yes to his proposal.

“On our 39th anniversary, I gave her 39 roses, for 40th anniversary I surprised her going skydiving, and I was driving down H street, and I saw the marquee.”

The marquee Howard is referring to is Bakersfield’s iconic Fox Theater. He decided to rent out space for the evening and hold a dinner in her honor.

“When we got there, the lights came on, and everything started lightening up,” said Howard.

After walking the red carpet, the pair sat at a table set for two for some champagne and dinner. As they danced the night away to the soulful sounds of their youth, Howard reflected on the life they’ve created.

“I come from a family where there is a lot of divorce and separation,” said Howard. “We determined to stay married as long as we could, so I need to show her that no matter the bad time to the good times, we just stick it out.”

Two days after the date, Howard still remembers the smile on her face. He says it shined brighter than the billboard that bared her name.

“This was a one-man show for her,” said Howard. “I love her.”