Together Inspired: Local Make-A-Wish chapter to hold a virtual Walk for Wishes in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Make-A-Wish foundation is not letting a global pandemic stop them from granting the wishes of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. For the first time, the non-profit will hold it’s annual Walk for Wishes virtually.

The event, which takes place on August 1st, aims to raise $130,000 to grant wishes within the central California chapter.

Nine-year-old Jordyn Phillips, who suffers from stage three chronic kidney disease, was one of last year’s beneficiaries. Her grandmother, Margo, says the surprise trip Universal Studios was life-changing from her granddaughter.

“People don’t realize the things that these kids go through; these wishes can physically help them,” said Margo Bjork. “It gets them away from doctors, needles, hospital procedures, and is the greatest thing ever.”

This year Bjork and her granddaughter plan on giving back to the organization that gave so much to them. The pair started a virtual walk team and are asking others to join or donate.

“We want to be able to do that for another family,” said Bjork.

The chapter says they are about 45 teams short of there goal. If you would like to join or donate to the annual walk, click here.