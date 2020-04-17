Together Inspired: Food for the Frontline Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET TV-17 is teaming with Adventist Health Bakersfield to highlight the many inspiring stories in our community.

Lives are transformed every day by people in our community who care, taking action to better the lives of others.

In line with our series called “Together Inspired,” KGET is highlighting several giving members of the Golden Empire who are stepping up to make sure our healthcare workers don’t miss a meal while battling the coronavirus on the front line.

On Thursday afternoon, rush hour was reminiscent of a pre-pandemic world at Chef Lino’s Grill in Southwest Bakersfield.

The fajitas were sizzling on the grill, the sous-chef was packing the take-out containers with a side of potatoes, and owner Frances Cueto was filling up the truck for transport.

However, these Brazilian-style meals weren’t going to your average customers.

Instead, they are being donated in conjunction with Food for the Frontline Kern County.

“We’ve done 670 meals, by the end of next week I think we’ll have delivered 1000 meals to medical staff and first responders,” said George Hay.

The initiative, started by Assemblyman Vincent Fong and George Hay of Jim Burke Ford, aims to help local restaurants by feeding our neighborhood heros.

“This seemed like a unique way to help support some of these businesses,” said Hay.

Food for the Frontline Kern County wants to feed those who fight to keep us healthy.

They are funded solely off donations by the greater Kern community.

“There has been a lot of contributions from people like you or me,” said Hay. “People who happened to have the means to give $10, $15, or $20.”

One of the beneficiaries, Bakersfield nurse Debbie Stone, was struck by the generosity of her community.

“We’re here to help the community, but it’s always nice to get a big thank you back,” said Stone.

The support even surpassing Hay’s wildest imagination.

“We’ve been amazed at how much we’ve been able to do,” said Hay.

If you are interested in donating to the initiative, you can visit https://bit.ly/FoodfortheFrontline.

This series, Together Inspired, is completely based on nominations, tell us about the people who inspire you by sending us an email us at 17news@kget.com.