Together Inspired: Community raises thousands for girl in need of service dog

Since 17 News first brought you Marissa Cavazos’ story, the community has raised nearly $8,000 for a service dog she needs to keep safe from the effects of daily seizures.

Marissa was diagnosed with subcortical band heterotopia and her mother, Jeaninne, says she suffers a different seizure every day.

Medical experts say a service dog could help keep Marissa safe.

“They can alert before the seizures happen because somehow they sense the change in electrical activity in the brain and they’ll get her to sit down so she doesn’t fall and hit her head,” said Jeaninne Cavazos told 17’s Amber Frias.

“They go behind her knees and knock her so she falls on her knees instead of her head.”

The cost of a service dog, however, is $28,000. The family continues to accept donations through GoFundMe. You can donate to Marissa and her family at this link.