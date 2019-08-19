Together Inspired: A Dream Shared

KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health Bakersfield to highlight inspiring stories in our community.

It’s a series we’re calling “Together Inspiried.”

Lives are transformed every day by people in our community who care, taking action to better the lives of others.

A new non-profit thrift store in downtown Bakersfield is doing just that.

“We started this because our our daughter was graduating high school and she has severe disabilities and we wanted something for her to do after high school,” said Charles Heard, President, A Dream Shared.

Charles and his wife Tina wanted more for their daughter Kelsey.

About a year ago they started kicking around ideas.

“We thought that some kind of a business would be good for her to get out and you know be a part of the community and do things in and have a meaning to life,” Heard said.

They landed on the idea of a non-profit thrift store.

One aimed at providing employement for people with special needs in our commuity.

The name of their new venture: A Dream Shared.

“It gives kids and adults in the community a place to go to feel safe at, a place to actually I feel welcome,” said CJ Heard, Charles and Tina’s son.

A Dream Shared accepts donations of all kinds.

The non-profit also offers a pick up service.

You can find A Dream Shared at 307 19th street in downtown Bakersfield.