Together Inspired: 10-year-old “boy wonder” starts his own business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet Austin Mitchell, an elementary school entrepreneur who has launched his own online business from the living room.

“It feels good to be a 10-year-old and have my own company,” said Mitchell.

The pre-teen is a parent’s dream. Before he even entered junior high, Mitchell decided he wanted to be self-sufficient with his finances.

“I figured out how much money I spend on video games, and it’s a lot,” said Mitchell. “So, instead of asking my mother to borrow money, I just decided to start making my own money.”

Last September, he and his mother, Brittany Edwards, launched the e-commerce site Omorfia Xpressions. The online store offers customers gizmos and gadgets like pop sockets and blue light glasses at wholesale prices.

“It’s surreal to see your child literally running a business,” said Edwards.

In between distance learning classes, Mitchell spends his day packaging orders for his online customers with little assistance from his mother.

“He basically runs this entire business,” said Mitchell. “He packages, ships, and drops the items off at the post office himself.”

Edwards, a career businesswoman, says her son had a knack for running operations since the start.

“You would think he’s been here before,” said Edwards. “I think the sky is the limit for him.”

However, this “boy wonder” knows he wouldn’t be anywhere without his mother.

“I really appreciate how much she’s helped me,” said Mitchell.

The 10-year-old has two long-term goals. Mitchell hopes to make enough to support his growing video game collection and teach other kids across Kern County how to launch their own companies.

“I didn’t want to do this so I could be like someone else,” said Mitchell. “I want to help kids and show them how easy it is.”