Sustainable gardener helping educate community on importance of healthy eating

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- Pumpkins, plums, peppers, all growing in the back yard. Kalli started growing her sustainable garden six years ago, hoping to inspire her young boys to eat healthy, but it turned into something much more.

She expanded her garden to her athletic facility, A3, to help educate others on how easy it is to grow food. It started as something small, now a way to feed her family healthy, non-processed meals. Kalli says they grow roughly one-thousand pounds of food a year.

If don’t need a green thumb, it’s easier than you think. She says it’s a work in progress so don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t go right the first time, just keep trying.

If you have questions about starting a garden, you can find tips on Kalli’s Instagram page.

