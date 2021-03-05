Remembering Susan Escalanté; Local woman helped thousands of cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- Susan Escalanté never battled cancer, but had an insanely big heart. She was there for thousands of people with cancer and became a vital asset to the Links for Life organization.

Susan started working at Links for Life nearly two decades ago and retired back in December, ready to begin the next phase of her life. She suddenly passed away. Now, the organization is remembering her from her infectious smile to the way she welcomed you in like a friend.

It may seem like simple thing, but for someone going through cancer, the wig boutique was a sign of hope. During a time that can feel like your worst days, she was there for you.

Carrie Johnson, a breast cancer survivor put it best, “We want more Susan’s.”