Local Checkers franchise wins honorable award two years straight

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– 30 years ago, Javier Gomez started his career with the Checkers & Rally’s organization as an hourly employee behind the counter. Fast forward to today, he is a multi-franchise owner and has claimed the title of franchisee of the year for the second straight year.

At 18, Gomez was offered a training session in Louisville, Kentucky. He thought it would be a nice opportunity to travel somewhere new. Never did he think in 30 years he’d still be with checkers.

Despite so many businesses struggling amid the pandemic, the northwest Bakersfield location off of Calloway has boosted sales by 11-percent last year alone! Gomez says his employees are at the forefront making sure everything runs smoothly. He says they call themselves a “family.” This is what makes them stand out, Gomez will never have his employees do something he has never done. It is a group effort.