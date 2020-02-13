Garces Memorial teacher, coach Mark Brown to retire this year after more than 40 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mark Brown, Garces Memorial High School’s longest-tenured teacher in school history, will be retiring this year, according to the school.

Brown will retire at the end of the school year after more than 40 years with the high school. He will be relocating to the Sacramento area with his wife, Marirose, to be closer to their three youngest children.

“When we speak about Garces, we speak about family. Mr. Brown is a perfect example of what it means to be a part of the family up here,” said Principal Myka Peck. “His energy and love for this school and the students will truly be missed by all. We wish him the best in retirement.”

Brown joined Garces right after graduating from Cal State Bakersfield in 1977 at just 22 years old. While he largely taught art, he also coached many sports teams, including football, boys and girls basketball, swim, tennis and cross country.

In 1989, he was named All-Area Coach of the Year by The Bakersfield Californian for boys tennis.

“Brown has been the voice of Rams Football for nearly 40 years,” the high school said in a news release. “His signature ‘Holy Toledo sports fans!’ has been heard by countless Garces fans under the Friday night lights. From the entire Garces Family, past and present, we will miss Brownie dearly and wish him a long retirement filled with lots of duck hunting, barbeques and family time.”