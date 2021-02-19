Firehouse Subs donates 75 meal boxes to local firefighters

Firehouse Subs said “thank you” to local firefighters by feeding them lunch Friday.

The restaurant donated 75 boxed meals for local firefighters to thank for them for their work amid the pandemic.

Bakersfield Fire Deputy Fire Chief Bill Ballard said Firehouse Subs donates portion of its sales back into local fire departments.

“A portion of that is going to the foundation, in turn returning it back or paying it forward to the communty providing equipment,” he said. “In our case that we are able to provide and make those rescues so with that money staying in the community, you should be reassured that its going to a good cause.”

Since March of last year, Firehouse Subs restaurants have donated 94,000 meals across the country to frontline workers.

