Bakersfield woman saved by a random act of kindness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a single act of kindness that left Lynn Brown speechless.

“I was stunned because I did not understand what was happening at that moment,” said Brown.

The Bakersfield native was buying groceries at Winco Foods for her neighbor and 91-year-old father. After loading up her shopping cart, she headed to the checkout line.

“I plugged in my credit card and the cashier said we don’t take credit cards, and I’m like, what do you mean?” said Brown. “She said they only accept cash, check, or debits.”

Brown didn’t know what to do. Then, out of the blue, a stranger walked over to the register offering to pay the balance.

“She just walked over and kind of put her card in,” said Brown.

The bill was more than 100 hundred dollars and Brown insisted on paying the woman back. The stranger said no, however, instead she asking for a favor.

“She said all I want you to do is pay it forward,” said Brown.

Amazed by the whole ordeal, Brown took to social media to share the experience. She received hundreds of comments the next day from people also wanting to “pay it forward.”

“Some are saying I was brought to tears by your story, others were saying I really can’t wait to pay it forward and do that also,” said Brown.