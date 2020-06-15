Bakersfield woman rescues, rehabilitates 62 horses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET TV-17 is teaming with Adventist Health Bakersfield to highlight the many inspiring stories in our community.

Lives are transformed every day by people in our community who care, taking action to better the lives of others.

In line with our series called “Together Inspired,” KGET is highlighting a Bakersfield woman who took aim at the animal trading world when she purchased dozens of horses to ensure they wouldn’t be slaughtered.

From the moment Tahlia Fischer met her first horse, she knew her life mission would be to save these majoritic creatures at all costs.

“I’m just determined not to let them end up in the wrong people’s hands,” said Fischer.

The founder of All Seated In A Barn, Fischer, has rescued everything from alpacas to zebras.

However, it was a recent trip to Texas when she went to an auction in-person for the first time.

The owner of the animal sanctuary was horrified by the hundred of horses facing possible inhumane treatment. She quickly started a Gofundme, asking her Bakersfield community for help.

“Any little amount will help us get as many as we can,” said Fischer.

The donations started following almost immediately.

“Before you know it, it wasn’t like we were you know just a small little barn coming to rescue to animals, we were coming in to take a chunk,” said Fischer.

By the second day of the audition, this crusader from California had become the largest buyer.

“It became like I’m not going to let you guys have a chance to bid on anything,” said Fischer. “So, I just bought up the whole end of the auction.”

She spent nearly $75,000 on 62 animals, more than doubling the size of her barn. All thanks to the generous donations of her community.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Fischer. “The support was overwhelming and know that I appreciate it.”

While the work isn’t over, Fischer says they are $23,000 short of their goal; she can rest know these animals have their forever home.

“This was a problem that needed to be solved, and we are solved it,” said Fischer. The funds aren’t all heard by any means, but it will get there.”

If you are interested in donating to the initiative, you can visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/all-seated-in-a-barn–rescue.

This series, Together Inspired, is completely based on nominations, tell us about the people who inspire you by sending us an email us at 17news@kget.com.