Together Inspired

Adventist Health Bakersfield is humbled and honored to be recognized as the only Top Hospital in Kern County, by the Leapfrog group. While this is a great recognition, what it really shows is our unwavering commitment to give our very best for our community as we carry out our mission of "Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope."

As one of six hospitals in California and one of 35 in the nation with this “Top General Hospital” status for patient safety and quality care, we appreciate being our community’s hospital of choice.

