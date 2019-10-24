The Necklace

Jamie Osuna is once again at the center of a horrifying murder. This time, he was found in his cell, along with the decapitated, mutilated, body of his cellmate. The inmate had been in the cell with Osuna for 24 hours when the carnage took place.

The murder of Luis Romero was shockingly gruesome, but to prosecutor Nick Lackie, Osuna’s family, and Yvette Peña’s family, it didn’t come as a surprise. Osuna had already declared he’d find a way to kill again – even from behind bars.

So why was Osuna given a cellmate? And how did something so brutal happen inside the highest security level of the prison? What kind of weapon could cause that much chaos but still be hidden in a jail cell? In this episode we dive into everything we know about the murder of Luis Romero and speak with a fellow inmate who gives us an inside perspective to the homicide and Osuna today.

Luis Romero – Source: AP

In 1992, 17-year-old Luis Romero shot and killed a woman who was reportedly associated with his rival gang. Romero’s family says that he found God while in prison. In an April 2018 letter, he wrote to his sister in Spanish, “In everything, God is the light…I pray to God every night so that he helps you in every possible way. We have to trust God. Don’t forget about me, please.” He was killed less than 24 hours of being celled with Jamie Osuna.