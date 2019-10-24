Why So Serious?

“How did you feel…being so young and being with somebody who did that, as a woman?”

Dozens of people have asked Olivia LaVoice variations of that question. They all want to know what it’s like to sit just feet across from a man who freely admitted to torturing a woman to death. This time, the question came from his ex-wife.

“I wouldn’t have been able to sit down in that room,” she went on. “I don’t care how bolted down he was. I wouldn’t have done it.”

In 2017, LaVoice sent a jailhouse interview request to Osuna. She expected the usual “no” reply. Instead, the reply was a “yes.” It would be the first in a series of shocking responses she would get from Jamie Osuna. LaVoice went in with a plan, a set of questions intended to get a confession, but she got that before the camera was rolling. Instead, the young reporter had to improvise, despite being shaken by the unexpected.

Osuna spoke candidly about his childhood, his mentality during Yvette’s murder and then he dropped a bomb.

He claimed to have committed two other murders. Was is another moment of truth, or was he hoping to get the attention of a reporter known for her coverage of local cold cases?

LaVoice took the few possible clues he gave her and attempted to connect them with some of Kern County’s coldest cases.

She also looked into his fascination and kinship with the fictional Batman villain, the Joker.

This interview is the last time Jamie Osuna has talked to the press, and the first time parts of the interview have ever been shared with the public.