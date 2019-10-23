She Kinda Looks Like Your Wife

To truly understand Jaime Osuna and the events that led up to today, you have to understand how he was caught for the 2011 murder of Yvette Pena.

You see, there was a woman who was victimized by Osuna long before he murdered Pena, and long after.

That woman would ultimately be the cause of his downfall.

Before all this, she played another significant role in his life.

She was his wife and mother of his child.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship from the beginning. They met at a house party that ended when Osuna pulled a knife on another guest. They wrote to each other while he was in jail. When he was released, he convinced her he could be the father he never had to their growing family.

Their marriage was filled with physical abuse and psychological torment that didn’t end even after he was put in prison.

On this episode, his wife Jane tells the story of how she survived Jaime Osuna, and helped put him behind bars.